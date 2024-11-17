Breaking News
Ukraine war: Zelenskyy says Russia launched 120 missiles, 90 drones targeting infrastructure

Updated on: 17 November,2024 05:18 PM IST  |  Kyiv
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 140 air targets, Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram

A car and buildings destroyed as a result of a drone attack in Mykolaiv in Ukraine, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

On Sunday, Russia launched a massive drone and missile assault on Ukraine, described by officials as the largest in recent months. The primary targets were energy infrastructure, and the attack resulted in civilian casualties. The strike raised concerns about Moscow's intentions to cripple Ukraine’s power-generation capacity as the country approaches the cold winter months, news agency AP reported.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia had fired a total of 120 missiles and 90 drones in the extensive attack across the country. Among the drones deployed were Iranian-made Shaheds, alongside cruise, ballistic, and aircraft-launched ballistic missiles. Ukrainian defence forces managed to intercept and shoot down 140 air targets, Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.


"The enemy's target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to facilities from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, as a result of a drone strike, two people were killed and six others were injured, including two children," said Zelenskyy.


The combined missile and drone offensive marked the most powerful such attack in three months, according to Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s City Military Administration. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have caused widespread damage, leading to regular power outages and nationwide blackouts. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called on Western allies to strengthen the country’s air defences to protect vital infrastructure and enable repairs.

According to AP, explosions were reported across Ukraine on Sunday, including in Kyiv, the southern port city of Odesa, as well as in central and western regions, according to local reports. In response to the Russian attack, Poland’s armed forces announced the mobilisation of Polish and allied aircraft, including fighter jets, to secure Polish airspace and ensure the safety of areas near the border with Ukraine.

In Kyiv, a fire broke out on the roof of a five-storey residential building in the historic city centre following the airstrikes, injuring one person, Popko said. In Mykolaiv, at least two people were killed and six others wounded, including two children, according to the region's governor, Vitalii Kim.

A thermal power plant operated by the private energy company DTEK was also “seriously damaged” in the attack, the company confirmed in a statement on Telegram.

(With AP inputs)

