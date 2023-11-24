Nepal Police clash with ‘pro-monarchy’ protesters

Dozens of rounds of tear gas was fired to control the situation. The police said that the crowd attempted to cross the area fixed for the demonstration

A clash erupted between Nepal police and pro-monarchy protesters on Thursday, after which the police had to use water cannons and teargas to disperse supporters of businessman Durga Prasai, Kathmandu Post reported. Dozens of rounds of tear gas was fired to control the situation. The police said that the crowd attempted to cross the area fixed for the demonstration.

Notably, Prasai is considered a ‘controversial’ businessman who is has been organising people under his ‘Nation, Nationality, Religion-Culture and Citizen Rescue Campaign.’ He has threatened to topple the current Nepal government and “reinstate the monarchy and Hindu Kingdom,” Kathmandu Post reported. The Police have accused Prasai of inciting the crowd. Protesters allegedly pelted stones targeting security personnel as soon as Prasai left the scene today after addressing the protest at Balkhu.

Earlier in the day, CPN-UML’s youth wing members and Prasai’s supporters clashed during a protest at Balkhu in Kathmandu. Prasai’s supporters pelted stones at UML cadres after the latter reached Balkhu during a motorcycle rally. Vehicles used by demonstrators and those parked on the roadside, were also damaged by Prasai supporters.

