Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > New strategy to tackle antisemitism in US

New strategy to tackle antisemitism in US

Updated on: 27 May,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is on the brink of impeachment after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations

New strategy to tackle antisemitism in US

US President Joe Biden. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
New strategy to tackle antisemitism in US
x
00:00

President Joe Biden has announced what he said is the most ambitious and comprehensive undertaking by the US government to fight hate, bias and violence against Jews, outlining more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat an alarming rise in antisemitism.


Biden said the first US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism took months in the making and the strategy has four basic goals: increasing awareness and understanding of antisemitism and broadening appreciation of Jewish American heritage; improving safety and security for Jewish communities; reversing the normalisation of antisemitism and countering antisemitic discrimination; and building “cross-community” solidarity and action to counter hate.


Impeachment of Texas Attorney General


Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is on the brink of impeachment after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations. If the Republican-led House investigative committee impeaches him, he would have to leave office immediately.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Joe Biden world news texas united states of america news washington

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK