New strategy to tackle antisemitism in US

President Joe Biden has announced what he said is the most ambitious and comprehensive undertaking by the US government to fight hate, bias and violence against Jews, outlining more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat an alarming rise in antisemitism.

Biden said the first US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism took months in the making and the strategy has four basic goals: increasing awareness and understanding of antisemitism and broadening appreciation of Jewish American heritage; improving safety and security for Jewish communities; reversing the normalisation of antisemitism and countering antisemitic discrimination; and building “cross-community” solidarity and action to counter hate.

Impeachment of Texas Attorney General

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is on the brink of impeachment after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations. If the Republican-led House investigative committee impeaches him, he would have to leave office immediately.

