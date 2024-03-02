Breaking News
New York girl walking to school finds severed arm
New York girl walking to school finds severed arm

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Babylon
Agencies |

Suffolk County Police said the girl spotted the severed left arm along a road near the popular Southards Pond Park in Babylon and called her father, who then dialed 911

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

A girl walking to school Thursday morning on Long Island found a severed arm on the side of the road. Police searching the area then discovered another arm and a disembodied leg nearby, authorities in New York said. Suffolk County Police said the girl spotted the severed left arm along a road near the popular Southards Pond Park in Babylon and called her father, who then dialed 911.


A police dog eventually found a right arm close to where the other arm was located and went to the other side of the park where it uncovered a severed leg sticking out of a pile of leaves. The two arms appear to have belonged to a male, police said.


