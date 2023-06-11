Nine hurt in San Francisco shootout

One of the five wounded is undergoing surgery, while four people were treated for minor injuries, Lerma told media

At least nine people were shot at in San Francisco’s Mission District area in what authorities have termed as a “targeted and isolated incident”.

Addressing a news conference early on Saturday, San Francisco Police Department Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said that the victims are expected to survive the Friday night shooting, which took place while “some sort of block party” was underway.

At least five of the victims were hospitalised, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member.

One of the five wounded is undergoing surgery, while four people were treated for minor injuries, Lerma told media.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the Mission District around 9 pm on Friday night.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” said the police.

