NK calls for stronger war fighting abilities
NK calls for stronger war fighting abilities

Updated on: 08 March,2024 05:52 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Kim said the heightened readiness is required to “contain the constant threat of the enemies with overwhelming force,” KCNA said

Kim Jong Un checks out weapons at a base in North Korea. Pic/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for greater war fighting capabilities against the United States and South Korea, state media reported Thursday, after his defense ministry vowed to respond to the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.


During a visit to a western operational training base on Wednesday, Kim said the military must “steadily intensify the actual war drills aimed at rapidly improving its combat capabilities for perfect war preparedness,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. Kim said the heightened readiness is required to “contain the constant threat of the enemies with overwhelming force,” KCNA said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


