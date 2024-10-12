Nobel Peace Prize given to atomic bomb survivors

The winner was announced at a ceremony in Oslo on Friday, for the group, which “contributed greatly to the establishment of the nuclear taboo”

Destruction caused by the bombing of Hiroshima. Pic/AFP

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors.

The winner was announced at a ceremony in Oslo on Friday, for the group, which “contributed greatly to the establishment of the nuclear taboo”.

Nobel Committee Chair Joergen Watne Frydnes said the prize was given to the 1956 group “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again”.

In awarding the 2024 peace prize to Nihon Hidankyo, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it wishes to honour all atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki who, despite physical suffering and painful memories, have chosen to cultivate engagement for peace.

