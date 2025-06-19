Wrapping up a one-day visit to Pyongyang, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided to send 1000 sappers to clear mines in the Kursk region and 5000 military construction workers to restore infrastructure there, according to Russia’s state news agency, Tass

Intense fighting has severely damaged Russia’s Kursk region. Pic/AFP

North Korea will send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to support reconstruction work in Russia’s Kursk region, a top Russian official said Tuesday, the latest sign of expanding cooperation between the nations.

