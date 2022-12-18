Breaking News
North Korea fired ballistic missile off east coast: Seoul

Updated on: 18 December,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Seoul
South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but gave no further details

North Korea fired ballistic missile off east coast: Seoul

Representative Image


North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday off its east coast, South Korea said.


South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but gave no further details.



The launch came three days after North Korea said it tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" for a new strategic weapon, a development that could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.


In recent months, North Korea has test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles including last month's launch of its developmental, longest-range, liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to carry multiple warheads.

Some experts say North Korea would eventually use an expanded arsenal to seek sanctions relief and other concessions from the United States.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

