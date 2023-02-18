Breaking News
North Korea threatens unprecedented response

Updated on: 18 February,2023 10:43 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

North Korea has halted weapons testing activities since its short-range missile firing on Jan

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (top C) attending a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kangdong Greenhouse Farm in Pyongyang. Pic/AFP


North Korea threatened Friday to take “unprecedently” strong action against its rivals, soon after South Korea announced a series of military drills with  the US to hone their joint response to the North’s increasing nuclear threats.


North Korea has halted weapons testing activities since its short-range missile firing on Jan. 1, though it launched more than 70 missiles in 2022 — a record number for a single year. Friday’s warning suggests the North’s testing could resume soon over its rivals’ military training, which it views as an invasion rehearsal.



“In case the U.S. and South Korea carry into practice their already announced plan for military drills that (North Korea), with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for an aggression war, they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media. 

The statement accused South Korea and United States of planning more than 20 rounds of military drills, including their largest-ever field exercises. It called South Korea and the US “the arch-criminals deliberately disrupting” regional peace and stability.

