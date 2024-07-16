Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea

North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea

Updated on: 17 July,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

South Korea’s mass-circulation Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Tuesday that the North Korean diplomat, named Ri Il Kyu, fled to South Korea with his wife and children in November last year

North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea

North Korean diplomat Ri Il Kyu. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article
North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea
x
00:00

South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday that a North Korea diplomat based in Cuba has defected to South Korea. The National Intelligence Service said that media reports on the defection of a North Korean counsellor of political affairs in Cuba are true. But it gave no further details.


South Korea’s mass-circulation Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Tuesday that the North Korean diplomat, named Ri Il Kyu, fled to South Korea with his wife and children in November last year.


Ri’s defection is the latest in a series of defections by North Korean diplomats in South Korea in recent years. The Chosun Ilbo report cited Ri as telling the newspaper that he had decided to defect because of disillusionment with North Korea’s political system. But Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean unidentified government source, reported that Ri decided to flee after conflicts with North Korean Foreign Ministry officials about his job evaluations.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea north korea news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK