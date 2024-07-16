South Korea’s mass-circulation Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Tuesday that the North Korean diplomat, named Ri Il Kyu, fled to South Korea with his wife and children in November last year

North Korean diplomat Ri Il Kyu. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea x 00:00

South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday that a North Korea diplomat based in Cuba has defected to South Korea. The National Intelligence Service said that media reports on the defection of a North Korean counsellor of political affairs in Cuba are true. But it gave no further details.

South Korea’s mass-circulation Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Tuesday that the North Korean diplomat, named Ri Il Kyu, fled to South Korea with his wife and children in November last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ri’s defection is the latest in a series of defections by North Korean diplomats in South Korea in recent years. The Chosun Ilbo report cited Ri as telling the newspaper that he had decided to defect because of disillusionment with North Korea’s political system. But Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean unidentified government source, reported that Ri decided to flee after conflicts with North Korean Foreign Ministry officials about his job evaluations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever