Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Norway Tram derails and plows into shop in Oslo 4 injured watch video

Norway: Tram derails and plows into shop in Oslo, 4 injured; watch video

Updated on: 30 October,2024 10:35 AM IST  |  Oslo
AP |

Top

There were about 20 people on the commuter train when it derailed off the tracks at an intersection on Storgata, one of the Norwegian capital's main thoroughfares close to Oslo's main train station

Norway: Tram derails and plows into shop in Oslo, 4 injured; watch video

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Norway: Tram derails and plows into shop in Oslo, 4 injured; watch video
x
00:00

A tram derailed in downtown Oslo and plowed into a phone and computer shop on Tuesday, Norwegian police said, but the accident only left four people lightly injured.


There were about 20 people on the commuter train when it derailed off the tracks at an intersection on Storgata, one of the Norwegian capital's main thoroughfares close to Oslo's main train station.



Witness Mohnsin Munir told Norwegian media that he saw the tram coming at high speed. It was supposed to make a left turn but derailed and continued straight ahead and into the shop.

Police said that the tram driver is considered a suspect in the case. The driver was not identified.

Images from the scene show that most of the first carriage of the tram had slammed into the shop. Police and the fire department said the crash had caused extensive damage in the shop.

The tram driver was among those injured. Police said everyone was treated at the scene but no one had serious injuries.

The cause of the accident was not immediately determined and police said they were waiting for members of the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority to arrive. The four-story building was later evacuated to check for structural damage.

Operator Sporveien runs the trams and the subway in Oslo. It says the tram system carries about 50 million passengers a year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

norway oslo world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK