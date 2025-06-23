Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Opened a Pandoras box Russia slams US for Iran strike at UN Security Council session

"Opened a Pandora's box": Russia slams US for Iran strike at UN Security Council session

Updated on: 23 June,2025 09:35 AM IST  |  New York
ANI |

Top

Speaking under the agenda item "threats to international peace and security", Nebenzia condemned the US-led strikes targeting Iran's nuclear sites as "irresponsible, dangerous, and provocative," amid escalating tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel

This handout picture provided by the Iranian Red Crescent on June 19 shows members of their rescue teams clearing debris at a building destroyed during an Israeli attack in Tehran. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
"Opened a Pandora's box": Russia slams US for Iran strike at UN Security Council session
x
00:00

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, sharply criticised the United States for its recent military strikes on Iran, accusing Washington of opening a "Pandora's box" with potentially catastrophic consequences for global security. His remarks came during an emergency special session of the Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday (local time).

Speaking under the agenda item "threats to international peace and security", Nebenzia condemned the US-led strikes targeting Iran's nuclear sites as "irresponsible, dangerous, and provocative," amid escalating tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel.


"Washington reasserted that to further the interests of its Israeli ally, it's prepared not only to turn a blind eye to the killings of tens of thousands of Palestinian women, children and older persons but also to gamble with the safety and well-being of humanity as a whole. Through their actions, the US has opened a Pandora's box; no one knows what new catastrophes and suffering it will bring," he noted.


The Russian envoy reiterated Moscow's repeated offers to mediate a peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, which he said were ignored by the US. He warned that the US leadership holds full responsibility for the targeted strikes on Iran and the consequences they may unleash. "We insisted insistently and offered our US colleagues our mediation services so as to find a peaceful, mutually agreeable solution surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, yet our US colleagues are clearly not interested in diplomacy," Nebenzia said.

"Today responsibility for this falls squarely on the shoulders of the US leadership unless we stop the escalation, the Middle East will find itself on the verge of a large-scale conflict with unpredictable consequences for the entire international security system, plus the entire world might end up on the verge of a nuclear disaster," he added.

Nebenzia also called for an immediate halt to aggressive actions by both Israel and the US, urging all sides to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy. "We call for an immediate cessation of aggressive actions by Israel and the US, restraint on the part of all parties and a return into the fold of international diplomacy and the negotiations process," he stated.

The remarks come amid the escalating conflict in the region following the US-led Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted three key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

russia united nations iran washington world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK