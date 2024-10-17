Breaking News
Over 100 people killed, 50 injured as gasoline tanker explodes in Nigeria

Updated on: 17 October,2024 09:01 AM IST  |  Abuja
Agencies |

More than 100 people were killed and 50 others injured in northwestern Nigeria as they tried to scoop up fuel from an overturned petrol tanker, causing the vehicle to explode in flames, the emergency services said Wednesday. The accident occurred at midnight in Jigawa state’s Majiya town after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway, local police spokesperson Lawan Adam said.


Ninety-seven people were “burned to ashes” at the scene while eight others died at the hospital, Dr. Haruna Mairiga, head of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press. Deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where traffic regulations are not strictly enforced in many places and there is a lack of alternatives such as an efficient railway system to transport cargo.


It is also common for people to salvage fuel with cups and buckets to take home after such accidents. The practice has become more common amid Nigeria’s soaring fuel prices.


