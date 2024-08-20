The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about 15 km east of Belfast, Northern Ireland

The device was discovered in Newtownards on Friday. Pic/X

Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb. The removal operation could take more than five days, police said Sunday. The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about 15 km east of Belfast.

“I appreciate the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks,” North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell said. “I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience at this time.”

Police had set up barricades and asked drivers to avoid the area. An emergency support centre was also set up for residents who had to move out of their homes.

15 km

Distance from Ireland’s capital city Belfast that the bomb was discovered

