Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Painting by Denmarks queen auctioned
<< Back to Elections 2024

Painting by Denmark’s queen auctioned

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Copenhagen
Agencies |

Top

The artistic works of the 83-year queen has long been publicly known, and several of her paintings have been exhibited at museums in Denmark and abroad

Painting by Denmark’s queen auctioned

The abstract artwork was painted in 1988. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Painting by Denmark’s queen auctioned
x
00:00

An abstract painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, who surprised her country by abdicating earlier this year, has been sold at a Copenhagen auction at 160,000 kroner ($23,300)—exceeding the estimated price of 75,000-100,000 ($11,000-14,550)


The artistic works of the 83-year queen has long been publicly known, and several of her paintings have been exhibited at museums in Denmark and abroad. The unnamed 1998 acrylic painting, whose starting price was 45,000 kroner ($6,550), was sold Tuesday at Denmark’s main auction house to an unidentified buyer.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news copenhagen denmark International news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK