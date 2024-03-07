The artistic works of the 83-year queen has long been publicly known, and several of her paintings have been exhibited at museums in Denmark and abroad

The abstract artwork was painted in 1988. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Painting by Denmark’s queen auctioned x 00:00

An abstract painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, who surprised her country by abdicating earlier this year, has been sold at a Copenhagen auction at 160,000 kroner ($23,300)—exceeding the estimated price of 75,000-100,000 ($11,000-14,550)

The artistic works of the 83-year queen has long been publicly known, and several of her paintings have been exhibited at museums in Denmark and abroad. The unnamed 1998 acrylic painting, whose starting price was 45,000 kroner ($6,550), was sold Tuesday at Denmark’s main auction house to an unidentified buyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever