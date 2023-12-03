Breaking News
Pak militant activities at all-time high: Reports

Updated on: 03 December,2023 05:00 AM IST  |  Islamabad
According to the PICSS data, the cumulative toll for the first 11 months of 2023 reflects 599 militant attacks, resulting in 897 fatalities and 1,241 injuries.

Pakistan witnessed a notable surge in militant activities in November as the attacks rose by 34 per cent following a two-month decline, the media reported on Saturday. According to data from the ‘Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies’ (PICSS), a total of 63 attacks took place which resulted in 83 fatalities, including 37 security forces personnel and 33 civilians.


Additionally, 89 individuals sustained injuries, comprising 53 civilians and 36 security personnel. Pakistani security forces eliminated at least 59 militants, while 18 suspected militants were apprehended. According to the PICSS data, the cumulative toll for the first 11 months of 2023 reflects 599 militant attacks, resulting in 897 fatalities and 1,241 injuries.


This signifies an 81 per cent escalation in militant attacks, an 86 per cent surge in deaths, and a 64 per cent rise in injuries compared to the corresponding period in 2022, The News reported. Once again, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) emerged as the most affected province.  This implies that 81 per cent of total attacks, 65 per cent of total deaths, and 91 per cent of injuries transpired in KP.


