Pakistan court suspends non-bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan

A top court on Friday suspended former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana criminal proceedings case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the application filed by Khan against the arrest warrant issued by a session court, Express News reported. The hearing started after the former prime minister’s biometrics were conducted in Lahore.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief’s lawyers Khawaja Haris and Barrister Gohar appeared before the court and senior leader Shibli Faraz was also present in the courtroom.

Haris told the court that the trial court did not approve the former premier’s undertaking keeping in view the Lahore incident, Express Tribune reported.

The court then inquired if the undertaking still exists? To this, the PTI counsel stated that Imran’s undertaking is still there.

Haris furthered that the PTI chief will appear before the court tomorrow, adding that there is a danger of an assassination attempt, and added that the government also has information in this regard.

Justice Farooq stated that the session court will definitely consider the security of the former prime minister during his appearance, adding that undertaking means a statement before the court and if there is a violation, it will be contempt of court.

The court also stated that the ousted prime minister should appear within the court hours tomorrow, adding that if he does not appear, contempt of court proceedings will be initiated.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Registrar’s Office had raised objections to Imran’s plea requesting suspension of his non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana criminal proceeding case.

The former premier’s legal team reached the IHC where his lawyer Khawaja Haris filed the application challenging an Islamabad district and sessions court order that dismissed the party chief’s plea to suspend the arrest warrant.

The petition requested the court to admit the undertaking of the ousted prime minister and to restrain the police from executing the arrest warrant.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal noted that the warrants could not be suspended on the basis of an undertaking.

The order was announced while hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) reference, which sought criminal proceedings against deposed premier Imran for concealing the details of the Toshakhana gifts he and his wife had retained.

During the proceedings of the case earlier on Thursday, the judge had offered Imran that he would halt attempts by the Islamabad police to arrest him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore if he surrendered before the court. (With inputs from agencies)