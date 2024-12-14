Pakistan: Imran Khan named in FIR over deaths of security personnel during PTI protest

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 December,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Islamabad
ANI

The FIR, lodged at Ramna Police Station, accuses Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other top PTI leaders of murder, terrorism, and other serious offences

Imran Khan. Pic/AFP

Incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan has been named in the deaths of three Pak Rangers during a protest by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad, ARY News reported.


The FIR, lodged at Ramna Police Station, accuses Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other top PTI leaders of murder, terrorism, and other serious offences.


The FIR alleges that the plan to attack the Rangers personnel was put together in Adiala Jail, where Khan had met with his party leaders, as reported by ARY News.


The plan was allegedly executed by Bushra Bibi and other party workers, who incited protesters to attack the Rangers personnel.

Several other senior PTI leaders have also been named in the FIR, including Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raoof Hassan and Hammad Azhar. They are accused of conspiring to launch a deadly assault on the Rangers personnel.

The incident occurred during PTI's recent protests in Islamabad on November 26, where a car driven by an unidentified driver ran over three Rangers personnel, killing them on the spot, ARY News reported.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

At least four Pakistan Rangers soldiers were killed in the incident, while five others including policemen were injured in the incident.

