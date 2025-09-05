Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan Imran Khans nephew Shershah Khan gets bail in May 9 riots case

Pakistan: Imran Khan's nephew Shershah Khan gets bail in May 9 riots case

Updated on: 05 September,2025 11:40 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

Top

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew, Shershah Khan, in a case linked to the May 9, 2023, Jinnah House attack, Dawn reported. Shershah was arrested by Lahore Police on August 22. He was placed on a five-day physical remand and later sent to jail on August 28.

Pakistan: Imran Khan's nephew Shershah Khan gets bail in May 9 riots case

Representational Image\File Pic

Listen to this article
Pakistan: Imran Khan's nephew Shershah Khan gets bail in May 9 riots case
x
00:00

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew, Shershah Khan, in a case linked to the May 9, 2023, Jinnah House attack, Dawn reported.

Shershah, son of Imran's sister Aleema Khan, was arrested by Lahore Police on August 22 outside his home. He was placed on a five-day physical remand and later sent to jail for 14 days on August 28, Dawn added.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew, Shershah Khan, in a case linked to the May 9, 2023, Jinnah House attack, Dawn reported.

Shershah, son of Imran's sister Aleema Khan, was arrested by Lahore Police on August 22 outside his home. He was placed on a five-day physical remand and later sent to jail for 14 days on August 28, Dawn added.



The development comes a day after Shershah's triathlete brother, Shahrez Khan, was also granted bail in a similar case. Shahrez was taken into custody on August 21, handed over to police for eight days, and later released on bail from Kot Lakpat Jail, Dawn reported.


During Thursday's hearing, Advocate Rana Mudassar Umer, representing Shershah, argued that the prosecution had yet to present the case record.

"No one knows when the trial will begin. Therefore, the suspect cannot be kept in jail for an unlimited period," Umer told the court, asserting that "no evidence" had been produced against his client.

"The suspect was not involved in any riots," he added. "Someone cannot be implicated [in a case] just based on one suspect's identification of him."

Pointing out that Shershah was arrested 28 months after the May 9 incidents, Umer alleged, "Vindictive actions are being taken because of being a part of the PTI founder's family."

He also claimed that the cane allegedly recovered from Shershah was "planted" and cited the discharge of PTI's Dr Yasmin Rashid by the same ATC based on a co-suspect's statement.

Subsequently, ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill approved Shershah's post-arrest bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and ordered his release, if not required in any other case, Dawn reported.

Umer, on X, described the bail as a "result of teamwork" of the lawyers, while Shershah's lawyer, Barrister Taimur Malik, confirmed the approval on the platform.

Referring to the bail of both brothers, their cousin Qasim Zaman Khan alleged, "These arrests were nothing but political victimisation."

Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had earlier expressed concern over the arrests, with the former calling it a "political witch-hunt."

However, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry defended the arrests, saying they could not be dismissed as "fake, fabricated [or] politically motivated," Dawn reported.

On May 9, 2023, PTI supporters staged violent protests across Pakistan, vandalising military installations, state-owned buildings, and attacking the Lahore corps commander's residence following Imran Khan's arrest.

The state subsequently launched a crackdown on the PTI, arresting thousands of protesters and top party leaders.

Several PTI figures have recently been convicted in riot-related cases and disqualified from parliamentary roles, Dawn added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

pakistan lahore imran khan Shershaah supreme court International news Crime News news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK