Pakistan: Over 22,000 bureaucrats possess dual nationality

Representation pic

In a surprising development, a National Assembly (NA) panel was informed that over 22,000 bureaucrats in Pakistan possess dual nationality, raising concerns about national security.

As the NA’s standing committee on Interior met on Monday with Raja Khurram Nawaz in the chair, members sounded alarm over the practice and called for stringent measures to restrict the practice, especially for bureaucrats, judges and members of the parliamentarians, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

The meeting was deliberating on the proposed legislation that would grant Pakistani passports to citizens of countries with which Islamabad has dual nationality agreements. Committee member Abdul Qadir Patel proposed that the bill should include a provision to ensure that individuals with dual nationality should not be appointed as bureaucrats.

