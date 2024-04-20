“All the Japanese who were the target of the attack are safe,” he said, adding that the three wounded were in stable condition at a hospital

Police officials stand guard at the site of an attack. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Pakistan suicide bomber targets Japanese crew x 00:00

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vest near a van carrying Japanese autoworkers, who narrowly escaped the attack Friday that wounded three bystanders in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said. The van had been heading to an industrial area where the five Japanese nationals worked at Pakistan Suzuki Motors, local police chief Arshad Awan said. He said police escorting the Japanese returned fire after coming under attack, killing an accomplice of the suicide bomber whose remains were found from the scene of the attack.

“All the Japanese who were the target of the attack are safe,” he said, adding that the three wounded were in stable condition at a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen kill seven, including minor girl

Five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan city in Pakistan. The police said the incident occurred on Thrusday as the Customs Intelligence team conducted routine checks in Dera Ismail Khan district, where they encountered heavy gunfire from attackers hiding in the nearby bushes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever