Pakistan suicide bomber targets Japanese crew
Pakistan suicide bomber targets Japanese crew

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Karachi
Agencies |

“All the Japanese who were the target of the attack are safe,” he said, adding that the three wounded were in stable condition at a hospital

Police officials stand guard at the site of an attack. Pic/AP

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vest near a van carrying Japanese autoworkers, who narrowly escaped the attack Friday that wounded three bystanders in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said. The van had been heading to an industrial area where the five Japanese nationals worked at Pakistan Suzuki Motors, local police chief Arshad Awan said. He said police escorting the Japanese returned fire after coming under attack, killing an accomplice of the suicide bomber whose remains were found from the scene of the attack.


“All the Japanese who were the target of the attack are safe,” he said, adding that the three wounded were in stable condition at a hospital.


Gunmen kill seven, including minor girl


Five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan city in Pakistan. The police said the incident occurred on Thrusday as the Customs Intelligence team conducted routine checks in Dera Ismail Khan district, where they encountered heavy gunfire from attackers hiding in the nearby bushes.

pakistan japan news world news International news
