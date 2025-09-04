Breaking News
Pakistan suicide bombing at BNP rally kills 14 35 injured

Pakistan suicide bombing at BNP rally kills 14; 35 injured

Updated on: 04 September,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Initial findings suggest the attack targeted BNP leader Akhtar Mengal and his convoy; however, Mengal remained unharmed. Security forces quickly sealed off the area, and emergency services rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals

Pakistan suicide bombing at BNP rally kills 14; 35 injured

Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle at the site of an explosion after a suicide bombing. Pic/AFP

Pakistan suicide bombing at BNP rally kills 14; 35 injured
At least 14 people were killed and 35 others sustained injuries after a massive blast near a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Tuesday.

The Express Tribune said the explosion occurred near Shahwani Stadium shortly after an event commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal had concluded.

Initial findings suggest the attack targeted BNP leader Akhtar Mengal and his convoy; however, Mengal remained unharmed. Security forces quickly sealed off the area, and emergency services rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

