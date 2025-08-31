The activists wore blue-and-white Press’ stickers “used to identify journalists in dangerous areas” on flak jackets and other clothing as they rallied for peace in Gaza

The recent death of 33-year-old journalist Mariam Dagga in Gaza due to Israeli strikes caused Israeli and Palestinian activists to take to the streets of Nazareth in protest. The activists wore blue-and-white Press’ stickers “used to identify journalists in dangerous areas” on flak jackets and other clothing as they rallied for peace in Gaza. Their message: Journalism is not a crime. Dagga was killed earlier this week when Israeli forces struck Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza. The war has killed nearly 200 journalists among tens of thousands of others.

“Don’t assassinate the truth,” read a banner the protesters held. Some banged on empty pots to symbolise hunger in the Gaza Strip and protest the killing of journalists. Dagga was among a group of journalists who regularly based themselves at the hospital during the war, which began on October 7, 2023 when an attack by Hamas militants inside Israel claimed the lives of 1,200 people and resulted in 251 people being held hostage.



Late journalist Mariam Dagga. Pic/X@malonebarry

Mariam’s father, Riyad, sat in his tent in Khan Younis, nearly 180 kilometres away from Nazareth. He recalled the utter shock he felt when he heard what happened. “I couldn’t walk. And I didn’t know what was around me when I heard the news. The person who told me the news said that Mariam was martyred, and I collapsed,” he said, his eyes welling with tears. Moreover, Israel will soon slow or halt humanitarian aid into parts of northern Gaza as it expands its offensive attempting to cripple Hamas, an official said on Saturday.

Israeli govt officials not invited to London arms fair

The UK has barred Israeli government officials from attending the country’s biggest arms fair over growing concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The decision does not cover representatives of Israeli defence contractors, who will be allowed to attend the DSEI UK exhibition, scheduled for September 9-12 in London. The event was formerly known as Defence and Security Equipment International.



Britain Prime Minister Keir Starmer. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

“The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” the British government said in a statement. “As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025.” The decision comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel takes steps to end the crisis in Gaza.

