Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman on Bullet enters Bandra Worli sea link, flashes ‘gun’ to cops
Mumbai: 39 hospitalised after fire breaks out in SRA building
Mumbai: School approaches HC, says it does not have to go by RTE Act
Palghar: Female cop raped, duped by fake godman, four others
Mumbai bids adieu to two decks full of memories
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Parents leave us teachers alone

Parents... leave us teachers alone

Updated on: 17 September,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

The protesting teachers, who have rallied for weeks, say current laws make it difficult to exercise control over their classrooms and leave them at the mercy of overbearing parents, who could easily accuse them of emotionally abusing children.

Parents... leave us teachers alone

Teachers hold up their banners during a rally to demand better protection of their rights in Seoul, South Korea. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Parents... leave us teachers alone
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. The protesters said more than 9,000 teachers have been reported by parents for child abuse
  2. Thousands of South Korean school teachers and staff rallied in Seoul on Saturday for more
  3. The protesting teachers, who have rallied for weeks, say current laws make it difficult to

Thousands of South Korean school teachers and staff rallied in Seoul on Saturday for more legal protection from bullying by parents.


The weekend demonstrations in the capital city, were triggered by the death of a teacher who was found dead at her elementary school in July after reportedly expressing emotional distress caused by complaints from allegedly abusive parents.


The protesting teachers, who have rallied for weeks, say current laws make it difficult to exercise control over their classrooms and leave them at the mercy of overbearing parents, who could easily accuse them of emotionally abusing children.


Dressed in black, thousands of teachers and school staff occupied a street near the National Assembly, chanting slogans and holding up signs that read: “Grant teachers immunity from child emotional abuse claims.” The protesters said more than 9,000 teachers have been reported by parents for child abuse in the past eight years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news south korea International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK