France hosts an international conference to secure military and humanitarian aid for Lebanon, as the country faces displacement, economic collapse, and war with Hezbollah. The conference also aims to strengthen Lebanon’s sovereignty and rebuild institutions.

1 million people displaced due to Hezbollah-Israel conflict France seeks to strengthen Lebanon`s army and sovereignty Lebanon facing deepened economic crisis and humanitarian disaster

France is hosting an international conference in Paris on Thursday to rally military and humanitarian support for Lebanon, according to AP. The conference aims to address the effects of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah militants and Israel, which has resulted in over 2,500 deaths and the displacement of a million people. This conflict has also deepened Lebanon’s economic crisis, making the situation more dire.

The main objective of the conference is to gather aid to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis and strengthen Lebanon’s sovereignty and institutions. Lebanon has been without a president for two years, as political factions struggle to agree on a successor. The country also faces the challenge of Hezbollah, which operates as a state within a state, controlling significant areas of Lebanon, including military and political affairs.





France’s historical ties with Lebanon, a former French colony, give it a strong position to lead these international efforts. According to AP reports, Rym Montaz, a Middle East expert and editor in chief of Carnegie Europe's blog Strategic Europe, said that Paris is playing a critical role in coordinating a response to the immense challenges Lebanon is facing. Montaz highlighted that international donors will hear directly from Lebanese representatives, who can explain the most pressing needs.





The war, which has seen Israel launch extensive airstrikes and a ground invasion targeting Hezbollah, has severely impacted Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and other regions. According to the International Organisation for Migration, around 800,000 people have been displaced within Lebanon, with many seeking shelter in overcrowded facilities, and others fleeing to Syria. The Lebanese government, already crippled by years of economic hardship, is ill-equipped to handle the pressure on its healthcare system, and several hospitals have been evacuated due to nearby airstrikes, as per AP.





Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron has been more outspoken, repeatedly calling for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza, and condemning the high human toll. His criticism of Israeli actions, including a call to halt arms exports intended for Gaza, has created tensions between France and Israel. Macron has also condemned what he described as Israel’s “deliberate” targeting of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, which Israel has denied, according to AP.





The conference is set to include ministers and officials from over 70 countries and international organisations, including the European Union. Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati will also attend, having met with Macron earlier in the week. French organisers hope to secure pledges to meet the United Nations’ request for $426 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon. They also aim to coordinate international support for Lebanon’s armed forces, hoping to strengthen the army’s presence in the south as part of any potential peace agreement.





Lebanon’s army, which has around 80,000 troops, is severely underfunded and under-resourced, following years of economic decline. In contrast, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has over 100,000 fighters and a more advanced arsenal. Strengthening Lebanon’s military would enable better deployment in the south and could encourage Hezbollah to withdraw from the border region, according to AP.





Participants at the conference will also discuss support for the UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, with plans to enhance its role. France and other European nations currently contribute about a third of UNIFIL’s forces. As Montaz noted, “Without stronger Lebanese armed forces and UNIFIL, sustainable peace and stability at the border between Lebanon and Israel cannot be achieved,” as per AP reports.

(With inputs from AP)