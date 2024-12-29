This marks one of the worst aviation disasters in South Korea's history, and the worst involving a local airline since the 1997 Korean Air plane crash in Guam, which killed 225 people

A firefighter and a dog work near the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, around 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Plane crash in South Korea kills 177, leaves two missing x 00:00

A plane crash in South Korea on Sunday claimed the lives of 177 people, with two others still missing, news agency ANI reported. The incident involved a Jeju Air passenger jet carrying 181 people, which belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport, according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

This tragedy ranks as one of the worst aviation disasters in South Korea’s history and the deadliest involving a local airline since the 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam, which killed 225 people.

The accident occurred around 9 am when the Boeing 737-800, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, veered off the runway while attempting to land, ANI reported. The plane, which had departed from Bangkok, skidded across the ground without its landing gear deployed, crashing into a concrete wall before bursting into flames.

Authorities confirmed the deaths of 177 people, while two crew members were rescued. However, two individuals remain missing, and search operations continued through the night. As of now, 22 victims have been identified.

The aftermath of the crash left the aircraft nearly destroyed, making it difficult to identify the victims, ANI reported. A firefighting official said, "After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft. The chances of survival are extremely low."

The wreckage of the plane has been severely damaged, and recovery efforts are ongoing. Due to the extent of the destruction, a temporary morgue has been set up at Muan Airport to handle the bodies.

Two crew members survive the South Korean plane crash

The Jeju Air flight had been scheduled to arrive at Muan at approximately 8:30 am but crashed about an hour later. Most of the passengers were Korean, with two Thai nationals onboard.

Among the 181 people on board were 82 men and 93 women, ranging in age from three to 78 years old. Many passengers were in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Only two crew members survived the crash. They were swiftly rescued and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at hospitals in Mokpo before being transported to Seoul. Authorities believe a landing gear failure, potentially caused by a bird strike, may have contributed to the incident.

Just six minutes before the crash, the airport’s control tower had warned of a potential bird strike. Moments later, the pilot declared a “Mayday” distress signal, indicating the aircraft was in a critical condition.

South Jeolla authorities swiftly raised emergency alerts to the highest levels, mobilising all available rescue and police personnel. Acting President Choi Sang-mok declared Muan a special disaster zone and visited the crash site to direct search efforts.

He also expressed condolences to the victims' families and promised government support. In response, the presidential office convened an emergency meeting to ensure prompt action for search, investigation, and medical assistance, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae issued an emotional apology, expressing deep sympathy for the victims' families. "Regardless of the cause, I take full responsibility as the CEO," Kim stated.

He assured that the airline would provide all necessary support to the affected families.

(With ANI inputs)