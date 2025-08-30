Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Farokh Engineer reacts to Harbhajan-Sreesanth's controversial video from IPL 2008
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > PM Modi calls for deeper India Japan state prefecture cooperation in meet with 16 governors

PM Modi calls for deeper India-Japan state-prefecture cooperation in meet with 16 governors

Updated on: 30 August,2025 02:39 PM IST  |  Tokyo
PTI |

Top

"PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during 15th India-Japan Annual Summit for shared progress," a post said.

PM Modi calls for deeper India-Japan state-prefecture cooperation in meet with 16 governors

Pic/X

Listen to this article
PM Modi calls for deeper India-Japan state-prefecture cooperation in meet with 16 governors
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and called for strengthening state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and called for strengthening state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo."




"PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit for shared progress," it said.

The post further said that discussions focused on ways to further deepen the growing partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures in the fields of technology, innovation, investment, skills, start-ups and SMEs.

According to the MEA statement, Modi, in his address, underlined that India-Japan ties, drawing vitality from age-old civilisational linkages, continue to flourish.
He said the time had come to give a renewed push to state-prefecture engagement beyond the traditional focus on Tokyo and Delhi.

He highlighted that the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative would boost cooperation in trade, technology, tourism, skills, security and cultural exchanges.
The Prime Minister urged Japanese governors and Indian state governments to forge stronger collaborations in manufacturing, mobility, next-generation infrastructure, innovation, start-ups and small businesses.

Noting that each Japanese prefecture has its own economic and technological strengths and Indian states have their unique capabilities, the Prime Minister invited the governors to contribute to India's growth story.

He also called for joint efforts in youth and skills exchange and optimally combining Japanese technology with Indian talent, the MEA said.

The governors observed that sub-national collaboration was key to taking bilateral business, educational, cultural and people-to-people ties to the next level, it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

narendra modi india japan tokyo news world news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK