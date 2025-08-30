"PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during 15th India-Japan Annual Summit for shared progress," a post said.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo ."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and called for strengthening state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and called for strengthening state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo."

The 15th India-Japan Annual Summit was held in Tokyo earlier this evening. PM Ishiba and I reviewed the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and agreed to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.@shigeruishiba pic.twitter.com/4hkWVFxnNp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2025

"PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit for shared progress," it said.

The post further said that discussions focused on ways to further deepen the growing partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures in the fields of technology, innovation, investment, skills, start-ups and SMEs.

According to the MEA statement, Modi, in his address, underlined that India-Japan ties, drawing vitality from age-old civilisational linkages, continue to flourish.

He said the time had come to give a renewed push to state-prefecture engagement beyond the traditional focus on Tokyo and Delhi.

He highlighted that the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative would boost cooperation in trade, technology, tourism, skills, security and cultural exchanges.

The Prime Minister urged Japanese governors and Indian state governments to forge stronger collaborations in manufacturing, mobility, next-generation infrastructure, innovation, start-ups and small businesses.

Noting that each Japanese prefecture has its own economic and technological strengths and Indian states have their unique capabilities, the Prime Minister invited the governors to contribute to India's growth story.

He also called for joint efforts in youth and skills exchange and optimally combining Japanese technology with Indian talent, the MEA said.

The governors observed that sub-national collaboration was key to taking bilateral business, educational, cultural and people-to-people ties to the next level, it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever