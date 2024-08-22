PM Modi paid tributes at the memorial plaque for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp, which was inaugurated in November 2017, near the Monte Casino War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, Poland.

PM Modi paid tributes at the memorial plaque for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp, which was inaugurated in November 2017, near the Monte Casino War Memorial.

"Paid homage at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw. This Memorial is a tribute to the great Royal Family of Kolhapur. This Royal Family was at the forefront of giving shelter to Polish women and children displaced due to the horrors of World War II," PM Modi said in another post on X.

"Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Royal Family of Kolhapur put humanity above everything else and ensured a life of dignity for the Polish women and children. This act of compassion will keep inspiring generations," he added and posted a few photos from the event.

The Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw is dedicated to the generosity of princely state of Kolhapur offered to the polish people during the World War II, the MEA said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi paid tribute at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw today. The monument honours the generosity of the state of Kolhapur in Maharashtra that had given shelter to Polish women and children during World War-II. It continues to illuminate the deep and enduring friendship & togetherness between India and Poland."

PM @narendramodi paid tribute at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw today. The monument honours the generosity of the state of Kolhapur in Maharashtra that had given shelter to Polish women and children during World War-II.



The Prime Minister's visit to the memorial highlights a special historical connection that exits between India and Poland, and one that continues to be nurtured and nourished, it said.

All you need to know about the Kolhapur memorial in Warsaw:

The camp established at Valivade, Kolhapur, provided shelter to Polish people during the war. This settlement housed approximately 5,000 Polish refugees, including women and children. At the memorial, Prime Minister met with polish people who had lived in the Kolhapur camp and their descendants, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

This has been set up in memory of the village in Kolhapur that hosted the Polish children whom the Jam Saheb of Nawangar had granted refuge. The children were moved to Valivade in Kolhapur in 1945.

Valivade was chosen due to its favourable climate, located about 500 km south of Mumbai. It was expected to provide a better living environment compared to harsh conditions in other regions.

After Polish refugees departed this place, its significance was preserved via various memorials. There is a cemetery in Kolhapur, which was restored in 2014 and honours the Polish individuals who died while they were in India.

