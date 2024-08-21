PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim elevate bilateral ties, condemn terrorism

The two leaders emphasised that no nation should harbour terrorists and agreed to bring perpetrators to justice, in accordance with domestic laws and international conventions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, condemned terrorism and called on nations to reject it in all its forms and manifestations. The two leaders emphasised that no nation should harbour terrorists and agreed to bring perpetrators to justice, in accordance with domestic laws and international conventions.

On Tuesday, PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. The discussions focused on deepening engagement across various areas of partnership between India and Malaysia. Following the meeting, PM Modi announced that ties between India and Malaysia would be elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The joint statement on the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership declared, "The two Prime Ministers condemned terrorism and called upon states to reject terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." "Both Prime Ministers underlined that no country should harbour terrorists and agreed to work together to bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice expeditiously, in accordance with domestic laws and international conventions," it added.

PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim also agreed to vigorously address the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime. The joint statement read, "They also agreed to recognise and vigorously address the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime. Both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in this regard, including the sharing of information and best practices to counter terrorism and other traditional and non-traditional threats."

The two leaders acknowledged the steady and strong cooperation in bilateral defence and security partnerships as "one of the core pillars of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership," according to the joint statement. India and Malaysia agreed to further intensify defence cooperation through regular exchanges and dialogues, exercises, and capacity-building initiatives. The two sides also agreed to expand collaboration in the defence industry and defence R&D.

During the meeting in Delhi, PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart discussed the entire range of bilateral cooperation, including political, defence and security cooperation, economic and trade relations, digital technologies, start-ups, fintech, energy (including renewables), healthcare, higher education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people relations.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in Ayurveda, culture, arts, and heritage, among other areas, according to the joint statement. PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim also agreed to advance collaboration in science and technology, including space, nuclear energy, semiconductors, vaccines, and other identified areas.

"Both leaders witnessed the exchange of MoUs on cooperation in the fields of Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Workers; Ayurveda and other Traditional Systems of Medicine; Digital Technologies; Culture, Arts and Heritage; Tourism; Public Administration and Governance Reforms; Youth and Sports; and Financial Services between the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) and the International Financial Services Centres Authority, India (IFSCA)," the joint statement stated.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in promoting sustainable energy and adapting to climate change. Malaysia expressed appreciation for India's initiative in establishing the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). The joint statement declared, "Both Prime Ministers also agreed that a concerted global effort is required to address climate change concerns and agreed that both countries would consolidate efforts to this end."

"India also welcomed Malaysia's decision to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) as a founding member. The two Prime Ministers encouraged the expeditious conclusion of negotiations on the Framework Agreement of the IBCA," it added. On Monday, Anwar Ibrahim arrived in India for a State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. This was the Malaysian PM's first visit to South Asia, and the first meeting between the two leaders, according to the joint statement. The discussions covered a wide range of topics, reflecting the multi-layered and multi-faceted nature of the relationship between the two nations.

