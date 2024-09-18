Trump termed PM Modi as a "fantastic man" during his address to the crowd in Michigan

File Pic

Listen to this article PM Modi to meet Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump in his upcoming US visit x 00:00

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi would be meeting him next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Presidential candidate from the Republican Party termed Modi as a "fantastic man", while also criticising India as an "abuser" for imposing heavy tariffs on imports, during his address to the crowd in Michigan, news agency PTI reported.

As per PTI, Trump made his first public appearance after the recent assassination attempt on his life.

"So when India … which is a very big abuser… he (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, a fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic," Trump said while responding to a question on trade and tariffs.

He went on to say, "These people are the sharpest people. They're not a little bit backwards...You know the expression, they're at the top of their game, and they use it against us. But India is very tough. Brazil is very tough.... China is the toughest of all, but we were taking care of China with the tariffs."

Talking about trade and tariffs, he said," So we're going to do a reciprocal trade. If anybody charges us 10 cents, if they charge us USD 2, if they charge us a hundred per cent, 250, we charge them the same thing. And what's going to happen? Everything's going to disappear, and we're going to end up having free trade again. And if it doesn't disappear, we're going to take in a lot of money,"

According to PTI, PM Modi will visit the United States from September 21 to 23.

During his three-day visit, PM Modi will take part in the Quad Leader's Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, along with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Anthony Albanese and Kishida Fumio, respectively. The summit will be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

On September 22, PM Modi will travel to New York to address a mega community event in Long Island. On the final day of his trip, Modi will address the world leaders in the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, PTI reported.

Modi's visit to the US comes ahead of the US Presidential elections, slated to be held on November 5. Trump is contesting against Vice-President Kamala Harris who is the Democratic presidential nominee, for the presidency.