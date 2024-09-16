Trump said that there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you

Donald Trump. File Pic/AFP

Hours after another failed assassination attempt, former US president Donald Trump on Monday said that he would never surrender and will continue fighting for the Americans, reported by PTI.

"I am Donald J. Trump. FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!," the Republican presidential candidate said on his campaign website.

"There are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender! I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again! I will Never Surrender!" Trump said.

This was the second assassination attempt on Trump.

The former president remains unharmed in the latest assassination attempt in Florida's West Palm Beach which comes two months after the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Local authorities said the US Secret Service agents protecting Trump fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope while the former president was golfing with donor Steve Witkoff when shots were fired at him, CNN quoted a source familiar with the development as saying.

The Republican presidential candidate in his statement also thanked the US Secret Service and other law enforcement officials for their "outstanding" job after what the FBI said was an apparent assassination attempt while he was playing golf on one of his golf courses in Florida's West Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris were briefed and updated on the investigation, as per a PTI report,

Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate and Trump's rival in the upcoming election, in a statement, said “violence has no place in America.”

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former president Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," Harris said on X.

Biden, in his statement, adding that he had directed his team to ensure the Secret Service "has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president's continued safety.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), also commented about the attempt, questioning why no similar threats were being made against Biden or Harris.

Musk's controversial remark came in response to a query from an X user who asked why Trump was being targeted.

Several Prime Ministers and Presidents around the world reacted to the news:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed shock after the apparent assassination attempt, says, “Sara and I were shocked by the second assassination attempt against [former] president Trump and were relieved to hear that it too failed. But we should not rely on luck."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also expressed concern and said it is a good thing Trump is safe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a post on X said he is glad to hear Trump is safe and unharmed.

"This is our principle: the rule of law is paramount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world, Zelenskyy said.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longtime Trump supporter, wrote on X: It is clear that [former] president Trump's life is in danger, until his victory.

