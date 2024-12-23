Breaking News
PM Narendra Modi holds talks with top Kuwaiti leadership

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Kuwait City
Conferred with country’s highest honour by Kuwaiti Emir

PM Narendra Modi holds talks with top Kuwaiti leadership

PM Modi is honoured by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace here ahead of his talks with Kuwait’s top leadership on Sunday.


The prime minister held extensive talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with a focus on imparting new momentum to India-Kuwait relations, especially in areas of trade, investment and energy. He is also meeting Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.


The talks are set to focus on shoring up ties in a range of key areas including defence and trade, officials said earlier.


Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day trip, the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait.

Kuwait’s highest honour

Meanwhile, Kuwait on Sunday, conferred its highest honour—The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer—on Modi for his role in strengthening the good relations between the two countries. Modi received the honour from Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at the Bayan Palace. ‘The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer’ is a knighthood order of Kuwait. This is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country, officials said.

Visit to Indian labour camp

Modi also visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian workers and highlighted their contribution. “Do you work hard for your family or not? I also work for my family, there are 140 crore people in my family, so I have to work a little more,” Modi said to the workers.

