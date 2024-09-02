Breaking News
Four people fatally shot on Chicago area subway train Police

Four people fatally shot on Chicago-area subway train: Police

Updated on: 02 September,2024 10:04 PM IST  |  Forest Park (US)
PTI |

The suspect got away but was subsequently arrested on a train on a different route, Forest Park police said

Four people were killed Monday in a shooting on a subway train outside Chicago, police said.


Three people were pronounced dead at the Forest Park station, an above-ground stop on the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line. The fourth victim died at a hospital.



The suspect got away but was subsequently arrested on a train on a different route, Forest Park police said.


Police were called around 5:30 a.m.

“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train," the Chicago Transit Authority, known as CTA, said.

CTA said security camera video “proved to be vital” in helping investigators.

