Pope Francis responding well to pneumonia therapy and showing 'gradual, slight improvement'

Pope Francis responding well to pneumonia therapy and showing 'gradual, slight improvement'

Updated on: 09 March,2025 01:00 AM IST  |  Rome
AP |

Pope Francis has remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood, doctors reported in a Vatican statement

Pope Francis worked and rested during the day Saturday, the Vatican said. File pic

Pope Francis is responding "well" to therapy for double pneumonia and has shown a "gradual, slight improvement" in recent days, the Vatican said Saturday. But as a precaution his doctors have decided to keep his prognosis as guarded.


Francis has remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood, doctors reported in a Vatican statement.


The statement said the doctors decided to keep his prognosis guarded, meaning he isn't out of danger.


Francis worked and rested during the day Saturday, the Vatican said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

