Pope Francis is responding "well" to therapy for double pneumonia and has shown a "gradual, slight improvement" in recent days, the Vatican said Saturday. But as a precaution his doctors have decided to keep his prognosis as guarded.

Francis has remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood, doctors reported in a Vatican statement.

The statement said the doctors decided to keep his prognosis guarded, meaning he isn't out of danger.

Francis worked and rested during the day Saturday, the Vatican said.

