Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Pope Francis turns 88 says he almost didnt make it

Pope Francis turns 88, says he almost didn’t make it

Updated on: 18 December,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Rome
Agencies |

Top

Francis later asked his Vatican security detail what became of the suicide bombers

Pope Francis turns 88, says he almost didn’t make it

Francis celebrates his birthday with children. File Pic/VATICAN

Listen to this article
Pope Francis turns 88, says he almost didn’t make it
x
00:00

Pope Francis turned 88 on Tuesday and marked the occasion with revelations that he almost didn’t make it. According to excerpts of his upcoming autobiography, suicide bombers had planned to attack him during his 2021 visit to Iraq, but were killed before striking.


In the excerpts, Francis recalled that Mosul had been the Islamic State headquarters and British intelligence informed Iraqi police that a woman wearing explosives was heading toward Mosul to blow herself up during the papal visit. The visit went ahead as planned.


Francis later asked his Vatican security detail what became of the suicide bombers. “The commander replied ‘Iraqi police had intercepted them and made them explode’. This struck me as well: Even this is the poisonous fruit of war,” he says in his book.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pope francis world news International news rome france

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK