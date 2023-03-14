Portrait of Kremlin critic wins Oscar

The Kremlin said Monday that the Academy Award showed “a certain element of politicisation” by Hollywood

Alexei Navalny. Pic/AP

The film Navalny, about the poisoning that nearly killed Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, and his detention on his 2021 return to Moscow, won the Oscar for best feature documentary Sunday.

Joining director Daniel Roher on stage, Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya said, “My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy. Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong my love. Thank you.” The Kremlin said Monday that the Academy Award showed “a certain element of politicisation” by Hollywood.

