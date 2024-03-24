Prayers, support pour in after Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” said Kate in her message.

In the video, Kate Middleton said it “took time” to tell her children. Pic/AP

Messages of support wishing Britain’s Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, a speedy recovery have been pouring in from around the world on Saturday after the 42-year-old revealed she is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

In an emotional personal video message released by Kensington Palace on Friday, the mother of Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, said her young family had been absorbing the news since the “huge shock” of the cancer diagnosis and requested for “space and privacy” as she completes her treatment.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also referenced Kate’s “tremendous bravery” and condemned the “intense scrutiny” she had been subjected to on social media. “When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready,” said Sunak, in a statement posted on X.

US President Joe Biden wrote on X that he and his wife Jill “join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate”.Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are based in California, shared a message of support for their sister-in-law in a statement, saying: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “In this difficult period you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery. Your strength and resilience inspire us all.” “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” said Kate in her message.

