The sea of demonstrators, stretching several blocks, carried American flags as a symbol of unity and patriotism.

The protest by the League of United Latin American Citizens. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Protest against US immigration policies x 00:00

A massive crowd marched through downtown Dallas on Sunday (local time), protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and demanding the release of students who have been detained by immigration officials across the country, as reported by CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sea of demonstrators, stretching several blocks, carried American flags as a symbol of unity and patriotism. The march began at a cathedral and ended at City Hall, where protesters gathered in front of a stage to make their voices heard. Many carried signs specifically referencing Mahmoud Khalil, Khan Suri and Rumeysa Ozturk—foreign students in the US who were arrested.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever