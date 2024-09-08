In a post on X, the Congress party said that Rahul Gandhi received a "warm and enthusiastic" welcome at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Pic/PTI

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Dallas for US visit, says "looking forward to engaging in meaningful discussions"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived in Dallas, Texas, for a three-day US visit during which he will hold "meaningful discussions and insightful conversations" to further strengthen the bond between India and America.

"I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I've received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress," Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in a Facebook post.

"I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit," he said, sharing some photographs of his arrival.

Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda said last week that the Opposition leader is not coming to the US in his official capacity but will have a chance to interact with a variety of people on Capitol Hill at an "individual level".

"He (Gandhi) will have interactions with the press at the national press club, he will meet with the think tank people and will also have interaction at Georgetown University which is equally important in Washington DC," Pitroda said of Gandhi's first visit to the US since assuming the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

During his US visit from September 8-10, the Congress leader would hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Georgetown and the University of Texas.

Earlier on August 31, Sam Pitroda said that this is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, with a presence in 32 countries, have been bombarded with requests from Indian diaspora diplomats, academicians, businessmen, leaders, international media, and many others for interactions with Rahul Gandhi," Pitroda said in a video statement.

He further said that the Congress leader is coming to the US for a very brief visit from September 8-10.

"He will be in Dallas on September 8 and will be in Washington DC on September 9 and 10th. In Dallas, we'll have interactions with University of Texas students, academicians, and community people. We'll have a very large community gathering, we'll meet some technocrats and then we'll have a dinner with the leaders from the Dallas area," Pitroda said.

The Indian Overseas Congress chief further said that Rahul Gandhi will travel to Washington, DC, where there is a plan to hold similar interactions with a variety of people, including think tanks, national press club and others.

"There are a lot of events planned with a variety of people because we find that people also have a lot of interest in the states we run with a Congress government. We look forward to a very successful visit and look forward to welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the US," he added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi won two constituencies (Rae Bareli and Wayanad) but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to contest a bypoll.

Earlier in June this year, the Congress Working Committee passed the resolution and appointed Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from Agencies)