Rebels try to bring normalcy while Syrians vow to speak up

Transition of power is surprisingly smooth after Bashad Assad ouster earlier this month

Students drag the statue of former president Hafez al-Assad near the campus of the Damascus University in the Syrian capital. Pic/AFP

The new head of security arrived at Damascus’ international airport with his men, who marched with other rebels across Syria to the capital. The few maintenance staff who showed up for work huddled around Maj Hamza al-Ahmed, eager for answers about what happens next. They unloaded all their complaints, pent up for years during the rule of President Bashar Assad, which now, inconceivably, is over.

They told him they were denied promotions and perks funneled to pro-Assad favorites, that bosses threatened them with prison for working too slowly. They warned him of hardcore Assad supporters among the airport staff, ready to return whenever the facility reopens. As al-Ahmed tried to reassure them, Osama Najm, an engineer, confessed: “This is the first time we talk.”

This was the first week of Syria’s transformation after Assad’s unexpected fall. The transition has been surprisingly smooth. Reports of reprisals, revenge killings and sectarian violence have been minimal. Looting and destruction have been quickly contained, insurgent fighters disciplined. On Saturday, people went about their lives as usual in the capital, Damascus. Only a single van of fighters was seen.

Calls for peace, support to political transition

A joint statement after a ministerial meeting on Syria’s future is calling for all parties to cease hostilities there and expresses support for a locally led transitional political process. The statement was issued Saturday after a meeting in Jordan by several Arab nations, the United States, Turkey, the European Union and others. It called for preventing the reemergence of extremist groups in Syria and ensuring the security and safe destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles. It also expressed full support for Syria’s territorial integrity. A separate statement issued by Arab foreign ministers called for UN-supervised elections based on a new constitution approved by Syrians.

