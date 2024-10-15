Record-setting Nepali teen climber returns home to hero’s welcome

Nima Rinji Sherpa has scaled 14 highest peaks

Nima Rinji Sherpa celebrates with his family. Pic/AFP

A Sherpa teenager who became the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks returned home to Nepal on Monday to a hero’s welcome.

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, reached the 8,027-meter (26,335-foot) summit of Mount Shishapangma in China last week, completing his mission to climb the world’s peaks that are more than 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) high. He broke a previous record by another Sherpa, who was 30 years old at the time.

Nepal’s Tourism Minister Badri Prasad Pandey, along with members of the climbing community, fellow Sherpas and supporters, lined up outside Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to offer flowers and scarfs to Nima Rinji.

Nima Rinji comes from a well-known family in the Sherpa mountaineering community. “I am very happy and I want to say thank you so much everyone. It was a difficult mission but finally I was able to be successful,” he told reporters.

