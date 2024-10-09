Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Five Russian climbers die scaling peak

Five Russian climbers die scaling peak

Updated on: 09 October,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  KATHMANDU
Agencies |

Top

The Russians were climbing 26,788-foot high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal’s autumn climbing season

Five Russian climbers die scaling peak

The Dhaulagiri Range on the left of the central Himalayas. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Five Russian climbers die scaling peak
x
00:00

Five Russian mountaineers who appeared to have slipped and fallen on the world’s seventh-highest peak have died, an expedition organiser in Nepal said Tuesday. The Russians were climbing 26,788-foot high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.


They had been reported missing since Sunday and a rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on Tuesday. No decision has been made about bringing the bodies down from the mountain, which would require extensive manpower and planning.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news russia nepal International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK