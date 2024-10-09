The Russians were climbing 26,788-foot high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal’s autumn climbing season

The Dhaulagiri Range on the left of the central Himalayas. Pic/AP

Five Russian mountaineers who appeared to have slipped and fallen on the world’s seventh-highest peak have died, an expedition organiser in Nepal said Tuesday. The Russians were climbing 26,788-foot high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.

They had been reported missing since Sunday and a rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on Tuesday. No decision has been made about bringing the bodies down from the mountain, which would require extensive manpower and planning.

