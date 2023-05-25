Support for Washington’s backing of Ukraine has faded a little but remains widespread, a survey by the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and NORC shows. It found that half of the people in the US support the Pentagon’s ongoing supply of weapons to Ukraine for its defense against Russian forces

Damaged houses in Russia’s western Belgorod region. PIicAP

Listen to this article Russia says it shot down large number of drones in border region attack x 00:00

Russian forces shot down “a large number” of drones in Russia’s southern Belgorod region, a local official said on Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine. The drones were intercepted overnight over the province, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post. He said that no one had been hurt, but unspecified administrative buildings, residential buildings and cars were damaged. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment.

Russia said the previous day that it beat back one of war’s most serious cross-border attacks, with the Defense Ministry saying that more than 70 attackers were killed in a battle in Belgorod that lasted around 24 hours. It made no mention of any Russian casualties.

155 mm shells bound for Ukraine. Pic/AP

Half of US okay with arms being sent to Ukraine

‘Pressure from West helping forge China ties’

Pressure from the West is strengthening Russia’s ties with China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Wednesday. Mishustin’s visit comes as Russia is increasingly turning to China for diplomatic and economic support amid growing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine. Relations between the two countries are “at an unprecedented high level”.

