Breaking News
TMC commissioner holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting with officials
Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back
Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
Bawankule's statement on case involving Rana misleading, Cong writes to EC, SC
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia strikes residential buildings
<< Back to Elections 2024

Russia strikes residential buildings

Updated on: 29 March,2024 06:07 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov also reported the use of aerial bombs

Russia strikes residential buildings

Svitlana Zavaly, 67, looks for things to salvage from the rubble

Listen to this article
Russia strikes residential buildings
x
00:00

Russia struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv with aerial bombs Wednesday for the first time since 2022, killing at least one civilian and wounding 16 others, local officials said. The airstrikes caused widespread damage, hitting several residential buildings and damaging the city’s institute for emergency surgery.


Sergey Bolvinov, head of the investigative police department in Kharkiv, said in a Telegram post that Wednesday’s attack marked the first time aerial bombs were used since 2022. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov also reported the use of aerial bombs.


Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pays homage at the Rajghat in New Delhi. Pics/AP
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pays homage at the Rajghat in New Delhi. Pics/AP


Russia also fired salvoes of drones and missiles overnight at southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, authorities said Thursday, injuring more than a dozen people as the Kremlin’s forces persevered with attritional attacks designed to wear down Ukrainian defenses. Air defense systems intercepted 26 out of 28 Shahed drones, Ukraine’s air force said.

Ukrainian foreign minister arrives on visit to New Delhi

Ukraine’s foreign minister arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit to boost bilateral ties and cooperation with India, which considers Russia a time-tested ally from the Cold War-era. Dmytro Kuleba will meet with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, as well as the deputy national security advisor.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news russia
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK