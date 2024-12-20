Russia targets Kyiv with ballistic missile

Says attack was in response to Ukraine firing US-made missiles

Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a blaze after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv. Pic/AFP

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv early Friday killed at least one person and injured nine others, officials said. Moscow claimed it was in response to a Ukrainian strike on Russian soil using American-made weapons.

At least three loud blasts were heard in Kyiv shortly before sunrise. Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted five Iskander short-range ballistic missiles fired at the city. The attack knocked out heating to 630 residential buildings, 16 medical facilities, and 30 schools and kindergartens, the city administration said, and falling missile debris caused damage and sparked fires in three districts.

“We ask citizens to immediately respond to reports of ballistic attack threats, because there is very little time to find shelter,” the air force said. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the strike was in response to a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Rostov border region two days earlier. That attack used six American-made Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, missiles and four Storm Shadow air-launched missiles provided by the United Kingdom, it said. That day, Ukraine claimed to have targeted a Rostov oil refinery as part of its campaign to strike Russian infrastructure supporting the country’s war effort.

Zelensky meets Czech PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday held a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discussed the country’s defence needs in the conflict against Russia. “Today, we discussed Ukraine’s current defence needs, with a particular focus on bolstering air defense systems to protect strategic energy facilities. Strengthening Ukraine and supporting our soldiers on the frontline brings the end of the war and a just peace for all of Europe closer,” Zelensky posted on X.

