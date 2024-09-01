Russian helo wreckage located, 17 bodies found

Russia’s emergencies ministry said the bodies of 17 people have been found and that rescuers were continuing to search for the other occupants

Wreckage of the helicopter that went missing on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Rescuers have located a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east with 22 people on board, officials said.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said the bodies of 17 people have been found and that rescuers were continuing to search for the other occupants.

All those on board are presumed to have died, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said. The helicopter had likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions.

“The wreckage is located at an altitude of 900 meters near the place where it was last contacted,” the emergencies ministry wrote on Telegram.

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region on Saturday but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled.

