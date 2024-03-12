Breaking News
Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board crashes in Ivanovo region
Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board crashes in Ivanovo region

Updated on: 12 March,2024 05:07 PM IST  |  Moscow
AP

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a military transport plane with 15 people on board crashed on Tuesday while taking off

A Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board crashed on Tuesday while taking off from an air base in western Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said 


The ministry said the Il-76 aircraft with eight crew and seven passengers on board crashed in the Ivanovo region. It didn't say whether there were any survivors.


The ministry's statement said that an engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause of the crash.


The four-engine Il-76 is a heavy-lift transport plane that has been in service since the 1970s with the Soviet and then Russian air force.

Tuesday's crash came on a day when the Defense Ministry reported dozens of attacks on Russia by Ukrainian drones. In the past, Ukrainian drones hit some military air bases deep inside Russia.

Military experts have noted that as the number of Russian military flights increased sharply during the fighting in Ukraine, so did the crashes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

