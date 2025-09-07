Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan expected around 11 pm, delayed due to high tide
One dead, 19 injured after fire breaks out in 23-storey building in Dahisar
Russian vaccine for colon cancer ready to use: Report
Palghar: Octogenarian slits wife's throat in Vasai, attempts to kills self
Man beaten to death in Malwani over relationship with woman, suspect surrenders
Around 8 lakh devotees used Charni Road Station during Ganesh Visarjan: WR
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Russian vaccine for colon cancer ready to use Report

Russian vaccine for colon cancer ready to use: Report

Updated on: 07 September,2025 07:01 PM IST  |  Moscow
ANI |

Top

The initial target for the vaccine will be colorectal cancer. Moreover, promising progress has been made in developing vaccines for glioblastoma and specific types of melanoma, including ocular melanoma, which are currently at advanced stages of development

Russian vaccine for colon cancer ready to use: Report

Russia's cancer vaccine has successfully completed preclinical trials. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Russian vaccine for colon cancer ready to use: Report
x
00:00

Russia's cancer vaccine has successfully completed preclinical trials, demonstrating both safety and high efficacy, Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), announced at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Tass reported.

"The research spanned several years, with the last three dedicated to mandatory preclinical studies," Skvortsova stated. "The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval," Tass quoted.

Russia's cancer vaccine has successfully completed preclinical trials, demonstrating both safety and high efficacy, Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), announced at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Tass reported.

"The research spanned several years, with the last three dedicated to mandatory preclinical studies," Skvortsova stated. "The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval," Tass quoted.



She emphasised that preclinical results confirmed the vaccine's safety, even with repeated administration, and its significant effectiveness. Researchers observed reductions in tumour size and slowed tumour progression, ranging from 60% to 80%, depending on the disease characteristics. Additionally, studies indicated increased survival rates attributable to the vaccine.


The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer. Moreover, promising progress has been made in developing vaccines for glioblastoma and specific types of melanoma, including ocular melanoma, which are currently at advanced stages of development.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 3-6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity."

The business program featured over 100 thematic sessions, divided into seven tracks. The forum brought together over 8,400 participants from more than 75 countries and territories.

Most people are familiar with vaccines used to prevent infections like measles and chickenpox. They work by training the immune system to recognise and respond to harmful germs. However, some vaccines can be designed to help the immune system identify and target cancer cells. Cancer vaccines are currently available for some prostate and bladder cancers, and more are being researched, as per the American Cancer Society.

Cancer vaccines are substances made in the lab that are used to make the body's natural defence mechanisms stronger to protect itself. Depending on the type of vaccine, some can be used as a cancer treatment, while others are used for cancer prevention (such as the human papillomavirus, or HPV, vaccine).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

russia cancer vaccine world news health news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK