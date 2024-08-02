S Korea offers humanitarian aid to flood-hit North Korea

It’s unclear whether North Korea would accept South Korea’s proposal for help

A flood-hit area in Sinuiju City, North Korea. Pics/PTI

South Korea on Thursday offered to send aid supplies to North Korea to help the country recover from heavy rain and floods that submerged thousands of homes and huge swaths of farmland.

Kim Jong Un riding in a dinghy through flood waters

It’s unclear whether North Korea would accept South Korea’s proposal for help. Animosity between the war-divided rivals is at its highest in years over the North’s growing nuclear ambitions.

