S Korea offers humanitarian aid to flood hit North Korea

S Korea offers humanitarian aid to flood-hit North Korea

Updated on: 02 August,2024 06:11 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies

Top

It’s unclear whether North Korea would accept South Korea’s proposal for help

S Korea offers humanitarian aid to flood-hit North Korea

A flood-hit area in Sinuiju City, North Korea. Pics/PTI

S Korea offers humanitarian aid to flood-hit North Korea
South Korea on Thursday offered to send aid supplies to North Korea to help the country recover from heavy rain and floods that submerged thousands of homes and huge swaths of farmland.


Kim Jong Un riding in a dinghy through flood waters
Kim Jong Un riding in a dinghy through flood waters



It’s unclear whether North Korea would accept South Korea’s proposal for help. Animosity between the war-divided rivals is at its highest in years over the North’s growing nuclear ambitions.


world news north korea south korea kim jong-un

